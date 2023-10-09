An Israel-Hamas war could change what the Fed does about interest rates

The unfolding conflict between Israel and Hamas has financial markets weighing how a war in the Middle East may impact the Federal Reserve’s next policy steps.

For now, fed funds futures traders see a higher chance of no further action by the Federal Reserve this year. They boosted the likelihood of no action in November to 85.8%, up from 72.9% a day ago, and in December to 74.2%, up from 57.6%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. That would leave the Fed’s main interest-rate target at a 22-year high of between 5.25%-5.5%.

“It’s too early to say whether the knee-jerk reactions seen in the market on Monday are going to be maintained or accelerate. It depends on how quickly and how far this conflict expands,” said Randal Stephenson, head of investment banking at FE International, a mergers-and-acquisitions advisory firm headquartered in New York. headtopics.com

In addition to fed funds futures trading on Monday that imply higher chances of no action by the Fed this year, greater demand was seen for 10- and 30-year Treasury futures, boosting the possibility that those corresponding yields could slip when the cash market reopens on Tuesday. The Treasury market was closed on Monday for Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day.

Gold rallied on its safe-haven appeal and oil prices climbed by more than 4%. U.S. stocks DJIA SPX COMP flipped to positive, after being lower throughout the New York morning, as investors focused on remarks from Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan that suggested there may be less need to raise the fed funds rate. headtopics.com

“The Fed has had a period over the last year where it probably thought it was achieving what it needed to in order to reduce inflation and have a softer landing,” said Stephenson of FE International. But an unexpected shock like the one over the weekend from the Middle East “risks undermining the efforts of central banks to bring inflation under control.

