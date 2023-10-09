An Inverted Yield Curve Is Chilling. An Un-Inversion Could Be Worse.

One of Wall Street’s favorite recession predictors—an inverted yield curve—is getting less inverted, but that isn’t all good news for investors. How the curve un-inverts matters, too.

That is the opposite of the normal pattern. There is generally more inflation and interest-rate uncertainty over the long term than in the short term, so bond investors tend to demand a higher yield to lend for longer.

In early July, the 2-year yield exceeded the 10-year yield by nearly 1.1 percentage points. It was the largest spread between the two yields since early March, in the wake of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, and close to levels last seen in the 1970s and 1980s. headtopics.com

It matters how the yield curve un-inverts. That can happen in two ways, after all—either the 2-year yield falls more quickly than the 10-year yield, or the 10-year yield rises faster than the 2-year yield. Either pattern results in a steeper yield curve. The former dynamic is called a bull steepener, while the latter is more ominously named a bear steepener.

By contrast, today’s bear steepener is driven by continued economic and labor-market resilience—pushing up longer-term yields as investors price in a higher-for-longer interest rate posture by the Federal Reserve. (The Fed’s ongoing quantitative tightening and a flood of Treasury issuance have also played a role. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

An Inverted Yield Curve Is Chilling. Imagine an Un-Inversion.The yield curve is experiencing a bear steepening, signaling pain for the economy and stock market ahead.

Amid atmospheric drama Saturday’s clouds yield to sunshineBlue skies replaced morning drizzle

What if Goldman Sachs Is Right and Yield Curves Can't Predict Recessions Anymore?Market Overview Analysis by Investing.com (Calogero Selvaggio) covering: S&P 500, NASDAQ Composite, Italy 10 Year vs Germany 10 Year Spread, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread. Read Investing.com (Calogero Selvaggio)'s latest article on Investing.com

American man, 23, sends chilling message before going missing from Israeli raveA young American-Israeli attending a rave that was disrupted by Hamas militants on Saturday texted his parents “I love you” and “I’m sorry,” before becoming unreachabl…

The Zone of Interest review: chilling effectJonathan Glazer’s austere Holocaust film offers a cold and unrelenting glimpse into the life of Auschwitz’s commandant and the domestic rhythms that allowed him to ignore what was really happening.

Ann Patchett Isn’t Parting With WordPerfectThe best-selling novelist refuses to yield when it comes to writing software, but she’s had a bit of a change of heart on Barnes & Noble.