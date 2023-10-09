An independent inquiry opens into the alleged unlawful killings by UK special forces in Afghanistan

It will also look into allegations that authorities subsequently covered up the alleged illegal activity.

The inquiry, which opened at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, focuses on alleged unlawful killings that took place during night raids carried out by elite military units in the war-torn nation between 2010 and 2013.

Families of those killed say they were innocent and unarmed civilians, and called on the inquiry to unearth the truth. In one case, family members allege that nine men were shot in their beds during a raid. The British military has said that soldiers were acting in self-defense. headtopics.com

The investigation is expected to hear submissions on behalf of the families of 33 people, including eight children, who were allegedly killed by special forces. “Let there be no misunderstanding for those who have something to hide –- the inquiry will use all its powers to make sure that if there is credible information of wrongdoing … no matter how senior their position, they are referred to the relevant authorities,” lawyer Oliver Glasgow told the inquiry Monday.

Glasgow cited email exchanges between senior military officers that suggested multiple concerns were raised within the military at the time about the number of casualties. One such email said “there appears to be a casual disregard for life,” while others discussed the disproportionate number of enemy dead compared to the number of weapons recovered.It will scrutinize two previous investigations by the Royal Military Police into allegations of wrongdoing by U.K. armed forces in Afghanistan, which closed with no prosecutions. headtopics.com

