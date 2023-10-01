An explosion has been heard in the heart of the Turkish capital, Ankara, Turkish media report

The Afghan Embassy says it is closing in New Delhi from Sunday due to a lack of diplomatic support in India and the absence of a recognized government in Kabul

Ankara condemns 'despicable act' of targeting Turkish president in StockholmTurkish people expect Sweden to prevent 'both such insulting actions against our elected officials and the ongoing propaganda activities of terrorist organisations,' Türkiye's Foreign Ministry says.

A reversal of fortunes for the Turkish Lira could be imminentEconomists at Wells Fargo discuss Turkish Lira (TRY) outlook. Sentiment toward Türkiye can improve To be clear, we still forecast a weaker Turkish cur

Turkish Cargo transports endangered koala from Hong Kong to UKBorn in Australia and later brought to Hong Kong, the koala named Yani was left alone after the other koalas she lived with passed away, according to a statement from Turkish Cargo.

Turkish Stars: Türkiye’s national aerobatics team rules the skiesBreathtaking air shows by Turkish Stars captivate audiences at the country’s major tech festival Teknofest.

Turkish Ambassador’s Appearance At USC Is Met By ProtestersThe visit came in the wake of Nagorno-Karabakh’s collapse, with tensions extending far outside of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Turkish officials condemn Sweden for allowing act against President ErdoganTürkiye expects Sweden to not allow such provocative actions and to not tolerate such initiatives, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz says, urging the country to take immediate legal action against the perpetrators.