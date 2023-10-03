An emergency alert will hit phones Wednesday. Here’s what to expect.

October 3, 2023 at 3:31 p.m. EDTOn Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. Eastern, most Americans will simultaneously feel their cellphones vibrate, hear them make a loud sound and see a push alert pop up on their screens. Most radio and television stationsTech is not your friend. We are. Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter.

There is no national emergency, no reason to panic and nothing you need to do about the alerts. It is, as the text will say, just a test. It’s a test of the national emergency alert systems, which are designed to let the government reach hundreds of millions of people in the United States immediately if there is a disaster affecting the entire country.

and the Federal Communications Commission are conducting the coordinated test to see if the technology is working as designed and if any improvements are needed.

The sound is a unique tone that probably will interrupt classes and meetings, reveal the locations of hidden phones, and jar anyone not expecting it.

In reality, the system is designed to allow the government to reach people quickly in the case of an actual widespread emergency such as a terrorist attack. However, most disasters only require contacting people in a certain area and would not necessitate an alert to the entire country.

Why you should expect a blaring phone alert WednesdayEven if your phone is set to silent, it will blast the nationwide test of the emergency alert system.

