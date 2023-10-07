The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Kassem was sentenced last month to six months in prison and fined 20,000 Egyptian pounds (around $647), according to Hossam Bahgat, head of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, which represents Kassem before the court.

Initially, prosecutors ordered Kassem’s release on the condition that he pay bail of 5,000 Egyptian pounds ($161). But Kassem refused to pay and was taken to a police station in Cairo, where he was allegedly verbally abusive toward police officers.The case drew condemnation from rights groups and renewed global attention toward Egypt’s poor human rights record. headtopics.com

Egypt, a close U.S. ally, has waged a widescale crackdown on dissent over the past decade, jailing thousands of people. Most of those imprisoned are supporters of Islamist former President Mohammed Morsi, but the crackdown has also swept up prominent secular activists.

