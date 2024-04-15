An Edgy Twist on Princess Diana's Favorite Bag

Lady Dior . Yesterday, the actress’s latest look offered up a leathery spin on Princess Diana ’s favorite tote bag . Call her the Dior Dominatrix.
Taylor-Joy stepped out to a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in a full leather look. Her outfit, from British designer’s Dilara Findikoglu fall 2024 runway show, featured a matching black jacket and high-waisted bottoms. But these weren’t any regular pants: they were lined with edgy lace-up details along the legs. From there, Taylor-Joy paired her leather pieces with a white tank top, cat-eye sunglasses, heel boots, and a series of mismatched rings.
The actress carried a bright pink mini bag complete with gold hardware from the French brand. Her bag, famously titled the “Lady Dior,” was a favorite of Princess Diana and is one of the label’s more feminine accessories. Which, in contrast to the edge of her leather set, proved to be quite the stylish contradiction.Taylor-Joy was also joined by her husband Malcolm McRae during the evening.
in another take on dominatrix fashion. She slipped into a Ludovic de Saint Sernin runway number that was basically dozens of belts fashioned into a halter neck dress.
Taylor-Joy Princess Diana Lady Dior Leather Look Tote Bag
