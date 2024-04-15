An Edgy Twist on Princess Diana's Favorite Bag

Lady Dior . Yesterday, the actress’s latest look offered up a leathery spin on Princess Diana ’s favorite tote bag . Call her the Dior Dominatrix.

Taylor-Joy stepped out to a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in a full leather look. Her outfit, from British designer’s Dilara Findikoglu fall 2024 runway show, featured a matching black jacket and high-waisted bottoms. But these weren’t any regular pants: they were lined with edgy lace-up details along the legs. From there, Taylor-Joy paired her leather pieces with a white tank top, cat-eye sunglasses, heel boots, and a series of mismatched rings.

The actress carried a bright pink mini bag complete with gold hardware from the French brand. Her bag, famously titled the “Lady Dior,” was a favorite of Princess Diana and is one of the label’s more feminine accessories. Which, in contrast to the edge of her leather set, proved to be quite the stylish contradiction.Taylor-Joy was also joined by her husband Malcolm McRae during the evening.

in another take on dominatrix fashion. She slipped into a Ludovic de Saint Sernin runway number that was basically dozens of belts fashioned into a halter neck dress.

Taylor-Joy Princess Diana Lady Dior Leather Look Tote Bag

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wmag / 🏆 723. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rosalía Puts an Edgy Twist on Businesswear in a Cropped Button-Down and Goth Pencil SkirtBest Look - Rosalia

Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »

Princess Diana called King Charles 'a nightmare' to horrified Queen Elizabeth: authorIngrid Seward detailed Princess Diana's relationships with the former Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. The Princess of Wales died in 1997 at age 36.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Princess Diana's Pleas to Queen Elizabeth II Went Unanswered During Marriage TroublesDuring the deterioration of Princess Diana's marriage, she turned to Queen Elizabeth II for support, but her pleas went unanswered. Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, reveals this in her book 'My Mother and I.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

A Treasure Trove of Princess Diana’s Dresses, Shoes, and Accessories Is Heading to AuctionJulien's Auctions says its upcoming June sale will include the largest collection of Princess Diana’s belongings to go under the gavel in 27 years.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »

Princess Diana’s Victor Edelstein, Catherine Walker, Murray Arbeid Gowns Go Up for Auction“Princess Diana's Elegance & A Royal Collection,” an auction from Julien’s, will go on tour in Hong Kong and Ireland.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Princess Diana Reportedly Told Queen Elizabeth That Prince Charles Was a 'Nightmare”In her new book, 'My Mother and I,' royal expert Ingrid Seward shared that Princess Diana told Queen Elizabeth that Prince Charles was a 'nightmare' and that she'd cry in her private chambers every 20 minutes.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »