An early fall financial check up can help you end 2023 on a high note

Look over your finances and set yourself up to close the year strong Given the dramatic shifts we’ve seen in 2023 — including the sharp rise in interest rates, shifting inflation, and the roller coaster of the stock market — it can be hard to know what to expect through the remainder of 2023.
By taking stock of your finances, you can give yourself the opportunity to understand how you’ve fared amid all the change and consider acting upon the areas that are within your control.The natural starting place is to pull out your existing monthly budget, if you have one. And if you don’t, creating a monthly budget is a solid first step toward taking control of your finances. Given the impact that inflation has had on budgets recently—data from John Hancock Retirement found that the vast majority of retirement plan participants reported increased spending on groceries (95%), household basics (91%), gas (90%), and monthly bill payments (88%)—you may be surprised to learn how much you’re spending on your daily living expenses. As a rule of thumb, take the average from your past three months of expenses to estimate your monthly spending across major categories.