An autopsy rules that an Atlanta church deacon's death during his arrest was a homicide

ATLANTA (AP) — An autopsy has found that the Aug. 10 death of a 62-year-old church deacon who was electrically shocked by an Atlanta police officer was a homicide, although the medical examiner found that heart disease also contributed to his death.after a minor car crash. The officer shocked Hollman with an electrical stun gun and handcuffed him after Hollman refused to sign a traffic ticket.
The city has since changed its policy to let officers write “refusal to sign” on a traffic ticket instead of arresting someone who won’t sign. The policy requires officers to inform drivers that a signature is not an admission of guilt. It just acknowledges receipt of the ticket and court date.
The Atlanta City Council last week called on the city to release the video from the incident. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is examining the officer’s actions, has asked the Atlanta Police Department not to release the video until the state agency’s investigation is complete. headtopics.com
Medical examiner Dr. Melissa Sims-Stanley said that based on a review of the video and a conversation with a GBI investigator, she concluded that Hollman was unresponsive after he was stunned,Arnitra Fallins, Hollman’ daughter, has said her father was driving home from buying fried chicken and an apple pie when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle.
When Hollman refused to sign the ticket, the officer tried to arrest him, and the officer and Hollman began to struggle physically, the GBI said. That’s when GBI says the officer, Kiran Kimbrough, shocked Hollman. Kimbrough is on administrative leave during the investigation. headtopics.com
Lawyers for the Hollman family say it was Kimbrough who started the struggle after Hollman asked for a police sergeant to come to the scene because Hollman disagreed with the officer finding him at fault.Fallins, who was on the phone with Hollman, said she rushed to the scene when she heard her father yell for help.“But to actually, you know, witness it you know the piece from the body cam.