An autopsy rules that an Atlanta church deacon's death during his arrest was a homicide

An autopsy has found that the Aug. 10 death of a 62-year-old church deacon who was electrically shocked by an Atlanta police officer was a homicide, although the medical examiner found that heart disease also contributed to his death. Johnny Hollman became unresponsive while being arrested after a minor car crash.

Arnitra Fallins, Hollman' daughter, has said her father was driving home from buying fried chicken and an apple pie when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle. Fallins said Hollman called police to investigate the wreck, but Atlanta police say he grew agitated when police determined Hollman was at fault in the wreck and tried to issue him a citation.

