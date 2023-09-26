An autistic man kept failing Maryland’s driver’s test. Officials changed it.

Maryland’s Motor Vehicle Administration announced in August that it would offer tests in “plain language” to accommodate different literacy and language skills. “The use of plain language helps everyone,” she said in an email.the new manual and the old one shows the differences. Sentences are shorter. Big words are jettisoned, as is the passive voice.

The old manual, for example, explains that right-of-way rules “determine which driver should yield the right-of-way and the sequence for entering and driving through an intersection or other driving scenarios.” The new manual’s crisp definition: “Right-of-way rules help keep everyone on the road safe.”

Officials hope these changes will eliminate obstacles like those the Sapp family had to overcome.the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council , knew her son had enough knowledge to drive safely. He just didn’t have the language skills to prove it to the state. When Maryland’s written tests didn’t match what he’d studied, he got questions wrong.

For instance, study materials explained that drinking and driving decreased a driver’s response time. Lawrence understood that. But on the test, a question asked whether drinking and driving made a driver “less agile.” Lawrence got this question wrong because he didn’t know what “agile” meant.

Advertisement. According to council executive director Rachel London, there are around 100,000 people with developmental disabilities in Maryland and, as of 2021, 38 percent of people in the state spoke English “less than very well.” Plain language makes the test more accessible and is also more easily translated into other languages, she said.

“You need to be able to understand what’s being asked of you,” she said. “It’s demoralizing."Dee tried to find other ways to help her son, such as having an MVA employee administer the test orally in a quiet room where he could better focus. She even had employees try to rephrase the questions.

The test itself was the problem, Dee realized. She lobbied officials to test her theory — to let Lawrence take a version of a practice exam, which more closely matched his study materials, rather than the actual test.

Last year, the agency permitted the experiment. The results were undeniable.

“He was done in five minutes,” Dee said. Her son’s score: 25 out of 25.

“It feels great simply because I know the barriers it created,” Dee said. “A lot of times things are exclusionary without people knowing it.”

Alexis Brown, a nine-year MVA employee, also celebrated Lawrence passing his test. A customer agent at the agency’s Largo office, Brown said she

watched Lawrence fail the test at least four times — even after administering it orally to him in a room secluded from the hustle and bustle of the MVA office.This frustrated her. Brown has three sons with their own developmental issues who require specialized schooling.

“I was looking at my son,” she said of her experience watching Lawrence fail the test. “I became more passionate about this young man. I saw that he really wanted to pass.”

Brown knew safety was important, but thought people should be given the opportunity to succeed.

The MVA lets would-be drivers who don’t speak English take the test through translators. In a sense, Lawrence needed a translator too.

“A lot of times we look at these students, kids, and customers with disabilities and ... focus so much on disability and not so much on their abilities,” she said. “My quest is to — while keeping safety first — also make them understand that, hey, there is potential.”

Dee said Brown was instrumental in helping her son get over the finish line.“She was very encouraging every week," she said."She made him comfortable coming back.”

Lawrence has more work to do. After all, he still only has his learner’s permit. He may move to California after graduation. If he does, he’ll likely need a car.“I still have to do the parking and the drive-around and take the test and I’ll be done,” he said. “The first thing is drive safe and be careful. That’s all. I don’t want to get pulled over by a cop or be in a car accident. I’m not a drunk driver."

Dee said her son’s driver’s license will give him power to explore a world that, in many ways, has been closed off because of his disability.

“It’s huge,” she said. “For a lot of people, it’s a rite of passage. It’s make or break when it comes to independence.”