The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

“That’s really impressive ...

The virtual restoration works anywhere and could spare some visitors the crowded uphill walk and long wait to see the iconic monuments up close. It might also help the country’s campaign to make Greek cities year-round destinations.from the island of Rhodes and affected other areas this summer. The number of inbound visitors from January through July was up 21.9% to 16. headtopics.com

“AR and VR have been lagging behind other kinds of things like games and movies that we’re consuming digitally,” said Engberg, an associate professor of computer science and media technology at Malmo University in Sweden.

Greece’s Culture Ministry and national tourism authority are late but enthusiastic converts to technology. The popular video game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which allows players to roam ancient Athens, was used to attract young travelers from China to Greece with a state-organized photo contest. headtopics.com

Developed by Greek telecoms provider Cosmote, the free app’s designers say they hope to build on existing features that include an artificial intelligence-powered virtual guide, Clio.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Go Greek at The Original Greek FestivalHere's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings: The Original Greek Festival at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 3511 Yoakum Get your Greek on

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Have a Shuckin' Good Time at JulepHere's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings: The Original Greek Festival at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral Friday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. 3511 Yoakum The Original Greek Festival is back for its 57th year, featuring traditional Greek food and drinks,...

Türkiye commemorates diplomat killed by terrorist in GreeceCetin Gorgu was assassinated in 1991 by the 'November 17' terrorist organisation, considered responsible for the assassination of 23 people in 103 attacks.

Why did a teacher take away child's shirt with Greek sorority letters?The t-shirt, worn by a 7-year-old student, referenced Alpha Kappa Alpha, a historically African American sorority.

New investigative report claims Athens as centre of Israeli spyware companyGreece's main opposition party asserts that the new evidence affirms the government's collaboration with international arms traffickers to establish Intellexa's infrastructure in Greece.

EU Mediterranean ministers call for more migrant repatriations and increased resourcesMigration and interior ministers from the Med 5 – Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain – who met in Thessaloniki, Greece Friday and Saturday hailed the new EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, asked 2 b