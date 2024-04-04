Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Remove ALS Drug from Market

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has announced that it will voluntarily remove its drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) from the market. This decision comes after a recent clinical trial showed that the treatment is ineffective. The company has already started the process of removing the drug, called Relyvrio in the United States and Albrioza in Canada, from the market. New patients will no longer have access to the drug, but existing patients can be transitioned to a free drug program.

In addition, Amylyx will reduce its staff by 70 percent. The company stated that this decision was made in partnership with stakeholders and is in line with their commitment to patients with ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases

