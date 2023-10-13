Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares fall after ALS treatment is rejected by European regulator

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. AMLX, -4.60% shares fell 7.5% premarket on Friday after the company said the European Medicines Agency had confirmed its negative opinion on Albrioza, a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The decision comes after a re-examination of the initial negative opinion issued in June. Albrioza was granted full approval by the U.S.

“We share the frustration felt by the European ALS community, who has no time to wait for new, safe, and effective treatment options,” Stephanie Hoffman-Gendebien, Amylyx general manager and head of EMEA, said in a statement.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

European stocks mixed; Chinese trade, European inflation data in focusEuropean stocks mixed; Chinese trade, European inflation data in focus

Cramer's Lightning Round: Sell Phathom Pharmaceuticals“Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he’s giving his answers to callers’ stock questions at rapid…

Cramer's Lightning Round: Sell Phathom Pharmaceuticals'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Researchers develop new class of catalysts for green production of fine chemicals and pharmaceuticalsA research team has developed a new class of catalysts—known as heterogeneous geminal atom catalysts (GACs)—that promotes greener and more sustainable manufacturing processes for fine chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

European regulator's DeFi categories could make inroads with broader regulatory frameworkThe European Securities & Markets Authority (ESMA) released a comprehensive report on challenges that decentralized finance (DeFi) presents to regulat

European stocks extend positive streak for third daySupported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy.