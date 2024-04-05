Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Ends Production of Relyvrio After Failed Study

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is ending the production of Relyvrio after it failed to show any benefits for patients in a study. The drug’s failure is a major disappointment for ALS patients and advocates who pressed the FDA to approve it in September 2022. That approval was based, in part, on results from one small mid-stage study that was actually criticized by some of the FDA 's own scientists.

Doctor Vincent LaBarbera, the medical director of the Louise Wilcox ALS clinic in Rhode Island, wrote, in part, in a statement: 'For those of you who are currently receiving the medication, it will be a discussion of pros/cons with your neurologist (and your medical providers) as to whether or not to continue the medication.

