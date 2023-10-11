Amy Chua says her hard-boiled detective also is a bit of a ‘tiger mom’

Just over a decade ago, law professor Amy Chua — who, up until that point, had mostly written about legal matters and international relations — shook up the public with her memoir, “Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother.” It told a coming-of-age story, about Chua’s strict child rearing philosophy and her clashes with her daughters.

“The Golden Gate,” Chua’s first book since she was last in the headlines — when Yale Law School removed her from teaching a class of first-years,— might surprise readers in a different way. It’s a crime novel set in the 1940s: Al Sullivan, a detective of Mexican ancestry who has been passing as White, has been assigned to solve a murder at the Claremont Hotel.

I went to this Wall Street law firm . I was miserable. I sunk into this whole quasi-depression. I tried to write a novel. It was going to be a mother-daughter Chinese immigrant story. Then “The Joy Luck Club,” by Amy Tan, came out.No! In fact, I felt so jealous of her. headtopics.com

Then in 2011, as you know, I wrote the Tiger Mom book, which, even though it’s nonfiction, was really the beginning of this. People so misunderstand that book. My model was, like, Nabokov’s “Pale Fire.”I love unreliable narrators. And the book is all about storytelling. Every chapter is a little story. And it’s got a voice and this unreliable narrator. It drove people crazy, this crazy voice.

So that brings me to “The Golden Gate.” When covid hit, I just had all this time on my hands. I was visiting my parents’ house, and the idea for the plot just hit me. The idea of an unreliable narrator: the grandmother, who is told from the beginning that one of her three granddaughters is a murderer, but they don’t know which one.It’s the most fun thing that I’ve ever done. It was difficult. headtopics.com

I thought about making an Asian-American detective. Problem? It was completely historically inaccurate. On the Berkeley Police Force, there were no women, there were no minorities.

