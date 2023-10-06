Amtrak cat peeves passengers! Pet enforcement too lax, travelers say

A Harlem woman had a less than purr-fect Amtrak trip home to New York City — when a curious cat turned her ride into a dog day afternoon, she told The Post.

“I was concerned as I have allergies, and someone could have been hurt,” said Kenya Reynolds, 43, who was traveling home last October from Baltimore and was sitting across the aisle from a woman taking a cat nap — as her plucky moggie explored the crowded train.

“Hey! Can we… can we … can we pick that up?,” a bewildered conductor can be heard saying in a video Reynolds took after the cat escaped its owner’s lap.But the task was about as easy as herding cats, as it would slip away every time anyone got within a whisker. headtopics.com

The frisky feline’s railway adventure lasted for a sneezy two hours, recalled Reynolds 43, who said a passenger finally managed to scoop up the cat and bring it to the owner.This cat was out of the bag while its owner was sleeping on an Amtrak train despite rules to keep pets in carriers.Reynolds complained to the railroad — which told her it was too late since the cat was out of the bag.

Amtrak apologized but said, “Whenever you have concerns with your trip, you should speak with the conductor or other available crew member,” and added that people are only removed from trains if “the welfare or safety of the other passengers is considered endangered. headtopics.com

Dogs and cats up to 20 pounds and in a carrier are allowed on most trips, according to Amtrak’s website, but Reyolds said there was no carrier in sight.Dogs and cats up to 20 pounds and in a carrier are allowed on most trips, according to Amtrak rules.One Amtrak conductor is suing after she was bitten by a dog while working. It is one of “numerous” attacks by dogs on the train, the suit alleges.

