Amsterdam News Celebrates Women's History Month with 'Dope Black Woman' Dinner

Get the top Racial Equity stories of the day from America’s most influential oldest continuously published Black newspaper, serving the nation’s largest Black and brown community. Sign up to stay connected. Amsterdam News has been reporting the news of the day from a Black perspective for 113 years.

Donors who choose to give monthly or annually will receive Amsterdam News’ Weekly E-Edition and acclaimed weekday newsletter Editorially Black to their inbox!“Dope Black Woman” founders Blu Ellis and Louisa Brown during the brand’s dinner celebration at Sweet Catch BK. (Brenika Banks photos) Sign up for our acclaimed free newsletter Editorially Black with the top Racial Equity stories of the day to your inbox! Women’s History Month was the perfect time for the organization M.A.D.E (Meaningful Action Designed to Elevate) Community to honor and salute ladies who earned recognition. The organization’s founder, Blu Ellis, recently hosted “Dope Black Woman,” M.A.D.E.’s celebration dinner in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn at Sweet Catch BK with an event sponsored by Patrón Tequila. According to their website, “M.A.D.E. unites professionals of color by instilling the value of network and cultivating net worth.” Sweet Catch BK’s owner Kawana Jefferson was excited to host this year’s event at her establishment. “20-30 Black women gathering in a Black woman-owned business for Women’s History Month is literally a no brainer,” said Elli

Amsterdam News Women's History Month M.A.D.E Community Dope Black Woman Dinner Event Patrón Tequila Sweet Catch BK Brooklyn Black Women

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NYAmNews / 🏆 269. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Women's History Month: Looking back at influential women in Ohio's historyMary Katherine Campbell was a student at East High School when her boyfriend entered her into the Miss America contest in 1922.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Biden makes election pitch to women at White House Women’s History Month eventPresident Joe Biden underscored his record on prioritizing women during a Women's History Month event at which he signed a women's health executive order.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

5 women-owned alcohol brands to get behind during Women's History MonthWomen-owned businesses are more common than one might think. Globally, in 2023, 34% of small, medium and large firms were owned by at least one woman.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Women’s History Month: Women Who Drive the Arts in the Automotive WorldAmy Shore, Christi Schimpke, and Samantha Zimmermann blend art and the automobile.

Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »

Taking the kids: And celebrating women during women’s history monthLet’s hear it for women who make change happen!

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

Women’s History Month: 14 trailblazing women who left a lasting mark on Houston and beyondHere are 14 trailblazing women who left a lasting mark on Houston and beyond. Their stories are inspiring and deserve recognition. HoustonHistory TrailblazingWomen Inspiration WomensHistoryMonth

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »