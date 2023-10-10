Among the Americans killed or missing in Israel: A scholar, a nurse, tourists

When Hayim Katsman received his doctorate from the University of Washington in 2021, friends encouraged him to stay in the U.S. He could build a good life there, they said, maybe even in Seattle, a city where his family had long roots.Katsman, 32, was adamant. He wanted to return to Israel and the small commune where he had lived for years.

“This is the first time in so long she was going to just relax and dance,” said Riki, who still holds out hope for Danielle’s return. She is a “tough cookie,” her cousin said.Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, left home late Friday night with a backpack and a sleeping bag on his way to the music festival, called Tribe of Nova. The next morning, his mother, Rachel Goldberg, checked her phone.

Goldberg said she has faith in the Biden administration and the State Department's efforts to find the missing Americans, including her son. "Every American citizen who is being held hostage, especially critically wounded citizens, they should be treated, released, traded, whatever it has to be," she said.

Marwa Maziad, a fellow graduate of the University of Washington, remembered him as a dear friend who shared what little he had.

Katsman had a "very deep concern for all the residents of Israel and the Palestinian territories," said Devin Naar, another historian at the university who asked Katsman to be his teaching and research assistant. Katsman didn't despair, but retained a kind of hope and optimism that a different future was possible, Naar said, then stopped speaking, overcome by emotion.

