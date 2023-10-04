Amnesty International asks Pakistan to keep hosting Afghans as their expulsion may put them at risk

Associated PressFILE - An Afghan refugee family return to Afghanistan through Pakistan's border crossing, Torkham, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, March 11, 2015. Pakistan's caretaker Interior Minister on Tuesday, Oct.

A forced return of refugees to Afghanistan could put them at a “grave risk,” Amnesty said in a statement, though Pakistan says its ongoing operations against irregular immigration weren't specific to Afghans.

“Afghans in Pakistan are fleeing persecution by the Taliban," said Nadia Rahman, Amnesty’s regional deputy director for research in South Asia. “They are living incredibly precarious lives where they are either having to undergo arduous processes for registering as refugees in Pakistan, or are stuck in lengthy processes waiting to obtain relocation to another country. headtopics.com

The appeal by Amnesty came two days after Pakistan announced a major crackdown on migrants who are in the country illegally — many of whom are from Afghanistan — and said it would expel them starting next month.

The Taliban government's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, has also opposed Pakistan’s announcement about the migrants, saying it was “unacceptable” and that Islamabad should reconsider the decision. headtopics.com

