Ammonia spill at Gordon Ramsay's restaurant in Naperville

Firefighters arrived at the restaurant and found approximately one gallon of ammonia had spilled and was"off-gassing," authorities said.One person was hospitalized after an ammonia spill forced employees and customers to evacuate the Naperville location of Ramsay's Kitchen, a restaurant owned by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay , officials said.

Hazmat technicians used specialized absorbent materials to remove the ammonia within 30 minutes of their arrival. Fire crews remain on scene for an additional 30 minutes to ensure all fumes were ventilated. The Naperville restaurant, which is the second of Ramsay's establishments in the region,

