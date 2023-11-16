Amino acid supplementation counteracts negative effects of low protein diets on tail biting in pigs more than extra environmental enrichment . Low protein (LP) diets may increase the occurrence of damaging behaviours, like tail biting , in pigs. We investigated the effect of supplementing a LP diet with indispensable amino acids (IAA) or environmental enrichment on tail biting .

Undocked pigs (n = 48 groups of 12) received either a normal protein diet (NP), a LP, LP with supplemented IAA (LP, and NP pigs. LP pigs showed more tail biting than all other groups during the starter phase and the finisher phase (tendency) compared to NP and LPin between. In conclusion, IAA supplementation was more effective than extra environmental enrichment in countering the negative effects of a low protein diet on tail biting in pigs.Pig diets with low protein content are increasingly used to improve animal production sustainability, as they increase protein conversion efficiency and reduce nitrogen excretio





Read more: PHYSORG_COM » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLURE_MAGAZİNE: Shani Darden's Triple Acid Signature Peel: A Game-Changing Skincare ProductDiscover the transformative effects of Shani Darden's Triple Acid Signature Peel, a highly praised skincare product that delivers glowing skin without the need for a professional appointment. Learn why it has become a go-to choice for beauty enthusiasts and how it compares to other products in the collection.

Source: Allure_magazine | Read more »

FOUNTAİNOF30: The Power of Hyaluronic Acid for Hydrated SkinDo you need to use a hyaluronic acid serum? The short answer is yes! Find out why you need one, how to use it for aging skin and which ones to try. CosmedicaSkinUS LaRochePosayUSA GlowRecipe antiagingbeauty hyaluronicacid skincare

Source: FountainOf30 | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: The Negative Effects of Chronic People-Pleasing on Mental HealthChronic people-pleasing can have a negative impact on mental health. Apologizing excessively, feeling responsible for others' emotions, and agreeing with others even when you disagree are common traits. This behavior can lead to stress and financial strain.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »

THECUT: The Side Effects of Filler: What You Need to KnowAskABeautyEditor: 'I’m curious about the side effects of filler. Does it really build up in your face and stay there, like for the rest of your life? Why do I see people talking about long-term effects? Should I be concerned?' Read jenn_edit's response

Source: TheCut | Read more »

ADDİTUDEMAG: Understanding ADHD Beyond Hyperactivity“I never yelled, rebelled or distracted others, but I internalized the whirring in my brain, kept it from interfering with others, and came dangerously close to hurting myself as a result.”

Source: ADDitudeMag | Read more »

TRUTHOUT: The Impact of Healthy Diets on Academic PerformanceCognition, concentration and vigor are wellness markers associated with healthy diets. Failure to recognize intolerance or allergies to certain foods has dire consequences for academic performance.

Source: truthout | Read more »