Israeli firefighters extinguish a fire at a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon in southern Israel on Monday. (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)ASHKELON, Israel — As the death toll in southern Israel kept rising, Eli Yifrah ordered two refrigerated shipping containers to hold all the unclaimed bodies awaiting burial at Ashkelon’s main cemetery.

At Ashkelon’s main hospital, wards are still at capacity, as authorities struggle to put names to the dead and treat the wounded, now numbering more than 2,400. “Some were coming in with a dozen people and just unloading them,” he said. “Many without identification. Some were collected from different places; others were just left in the hospital with no information at all.”Israel’s security forces have set up a missing persons center in Tel Aviv, but the system is fragmented and incomplete, leaving many families with little to no information.

Judaism encourages burial as soon after death as possible to allow for natural decomposition. The bodies left out in the open shocked Lobel. “It’s unthinkable,” he said.Seventeen of his friends and neighbors were killed in the attacks Saturday. As of Monday, none had been given proper burials. headtopics.com

Oren Kappa, his eyes bloodshot and his hands fidgety, said he lost eight close friends in the attacks. He began to rattle off facts about each person. In other parts of the country, the mourning process is beginning. At one cemetery in Jerusalem on Monday, back-to-back funerals were held for soldiers killed in the attacks.

