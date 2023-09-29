Amid GOP confusion, U.S. braces for ‘first-ever shutdown about nothing’

What’s the deal with this government shutdown? In a standoff even Republicans are comparing to “Seinfeld,” it’s hard to tell. “I frankly don’t understand it — I think it’s sort of nuts.

There are times people vote yes one day, and then they come back and vote no the next day, and can’t explain why they switched,” said Newt Gingrich, the former House speaker and a McCarthy ally. Gingrich led House Republicans through two different shutdowns nearly 30 years ago, a brief one in late 1995 and a longer one weeks later. “I find it hard to understand what they want, too, because they change constantly — that’s a big part of the problem.”Asked if he has a hard time tracking the insurgents’ demands of McCarthy, Gingrich said yes, adding, “So do they.”

Grover Norquist, the president of the conservative Americans for Tax Reform, has tormented generations of GOP officials by organizing House backbenchers against their leaders. But he chastised the current group of House insurgents for failing to coalesce around an intelligible set of demands. Theeventually pushed Clinton and the GOP-led Congress to agree on balanced-budget legislation and other federal changes.

and other domestic programs, including gutting some education subsidies by 80 percent. Those bills, however, are not only doomed in the Senate but also have failed to pass the House, leaving the lower chamber’s policy priorities unclear.

“You can’t have seven reasons, and a different one each week, and expect American people to understand what your point was. In prior fights, there was a focus on why you were doing this. But right now, what would someone watching this on TV be taking away? It’s about too many things, which makes this about nothing,” Norquist said.If this weekend truly does bring the “Seinfeld” shutdown, Norquist said, it will in part reflect the lack of clarity about what the holdouts in the House are demanding.Share

“One of the rules of ‘Seinfeld’ was: ‘No learning takes place,’” he said. “And one of the rules from that show is the case here — there’s no attempt here to learn from previous episodes.”

In a government shutdown, here are the nutrition programs affected

In the White House and the Senate, Democrats have watched with a mixture of frustration and bafflement as House Republicans have struggled through successive rounds of infighting.

Though shutdowns typically get blamed on the GOP, the Biden administration wants to keep the government open, and White House aides are in frequent contact with leaders in the House and the Senate about the best way forward.

But there appears little for them to do: If McCarthy manages to advance a bill through the House, then Democratic officials can consider what to offer in response. Until that happens, the administration’s options are limited.“There is quite literally nothing for the White House to do. Are they supposed to try to mediate between the House Republican leadership and Freedom Caucus?” said Dean Baker, an economist at the left-leaning Center for Economic and Policy Research who is a Biden ally.

As frustrating as the House’s indecision may be for the White House and the Senate, McCarthy faces his own vexing path forward.

The House speaker has for months tried to build consensus within his party on government spending. And at nearly every turn, a small faction of far-right lawmakers has blocked his plans.