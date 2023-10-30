Amid eroding trust in elections, Democratic groups walk a delicate line as they seek East Bay registrar’s removal

Early voters receive assistance filing their mid-term ballots in 2018 at the Alameda County Registrar of Voters in the basement in Oakland. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)At a moment when election denial has spread across the country, eroding trust in government institutions and the political process, embattled Alameda County registrar Tim Dupuis is a key figure in a no-win situation for public officials and activists seeking to build faith in elections.
File photo of Alameda County registrar Tim Dupuis when he was named the new registrar of voters for Alameda County in 2013. (Courtesy of Alameda County) The letter is, in some ways, a striking stance for Democratic-aligned groups. Since the 2020 election, it has traditionally been conservatives who have raised the specter of rigged, stolen or otherwise corrupt elections, often seizing on failures like those of Dupuis’ office to cast doubt on elections.
“The public trust in the system is really critically important, but the office is being attacked, I would say, by both sides now,” said Helen Hutchinson, a member of the League of Women Voters. “I don’t want to destroy trust in elections. I want to build public trust in elections.” headtopics.com
The Registrar of Voters is responsible for conducting federal, state, county and local elections. They also prepare and print ballots, recruit election officers, and tabulate the returns on election night.that would oversee the registrar. The commission includes five members nominated by the Board of Supervisors, members from the ACLU of Northern California, as well as other voting rights organizations.
According to the California State Controller’s office, Dupuis made almost $350,000 across his two jobs with the county in 2022. election in March, in part because there is such a high degree of scrutiny on the county following previous failures.Although voters in the Bay Area generally have faith in elections, that faith is not universal. A 2022 survey by UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies found that 48% of registered voters in the Bay Area thought illegal voting posed some type of threat to U.S. democracy, although only 29% viewed it as a major threat. headtopics.com