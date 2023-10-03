Amid conservative makeover, New College of Florida sticks with DeSantis ally Corcoran as president

FILE - New College of Florida’s Interim President Richard Corcoran speaks during a meeting of the college’s board of trustees, Feb. 28, 2023, in Sarasota, Fla. Amid a conservative makeover launched by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the New College of Florida trustees voted Tuesday, Oct. 3, to stick with DeSantis ally Corcoran as the school’s president. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)launched by Gov.
“I think he’s done a great job getting us where we are today. I know we have a lot of work going forward,” Trustee Lance Karp said. “For the first time now, I’d say there is a lot of positivity.
“I see that there is value in having someone who has political connections, but that is only one part of what goes into being a college president,” she said. “If you look at the way this has actually been implemented across the country, DEI is better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination,” DeSantis said at the time. “And that has no place in our public institutions.
The conference, a part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, or NAIA, includes smaller universities in Georgia and Florida such as Florida Memorial University, Ave Maria University, College of Coastal Georgia and Savannah College of Art and Design. headtopics.com
New government payment program aims to help college studentsGraduating college can be an emotional rollercoaster.