Amid anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, a North Texas college town hosts its third annual trans pride event

‘Don’t be watering a dead lawn’: Horticulture expert explains dead vs. dormant grass and what to do with your yard.Bowie Brae, right, dances while rehearsing a song Oct. 4, 2023, in Denton. Brae is lead singer of the band Nip Slip, which will headline Dentons third annual Trans Pride Fest.DENTON — Bowie Brae discovered his singing voice at his North Texas church when he was 14 years old.

Settled into his vocal range, Brae and his band Nip Slip are headlining the city’s Trans Pride Fest on Saturday.. New state laws take aim at health care access for trans youth and certain performances by drag queens. Many of those laws echo legislation passed by state legislatures across the southern U.S. and have been challenged in court.

“It breaks my heart to see other people having to hide for safety,” Brae said, adding he feels safe in Denton despite the new state laws.Texas’ largest cities have long hosted LGBTQ+ pride events, typically during the summer. A growing number of smaller and more suburban cities have increasingly hosted their own events. The Denton event stands apart for its focus on the transgender community. headtopics.com

“I don't even think there are any comparable events in the whole state, or if there are, they're maybe not as big,” said Alex Stock, head organizer for the event and local community volunteer. The inaugural event began on the sidewalks at UNT outside the university’s student union — a more humble event than this year’s three-stage, 22-band lineup at one of the city’s most popular concert venues, Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios. It was the last of the protests on campus, advertised as a positive respite from the monthlong string of outcry.

