Amgen to continue to seek full approval of Lumakras cancer drug after FDA panel votes against it

Amgen Inc. said it would continue to work closely with the Food and Drug Administration to seek full approval for its Lumakras cancer drug as a treatment for a form of lung cancer, after an advisory panel voted against it at a Thursday meeting.

The drug was granted approval in 2021 under an accelerated program that was conditional on further confirmatory trials. The panel gathered Thursday to review data from a Phase 3 trial dubbed CodeBreak 200 that evaluated Lumakras as a treatment for patients with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The panel voted 10 to 2 against full approval. The FDA is not obliged to follow the panel’s recommendations but it often does. “We will continue to progress our comprehensive global KRASG12C inhibitor development program exploring multiple LUMAKRAS combination regimens, including in colorectal cancer,” Amgen said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with the FDA on the full approval pathway for this important medicine. headtopics.com

The panel’s vote was based on its determination that the trial did not achieve its primary endpoint of progression-free survival in treating patients with advanced lung cancer, because of “multiple sources of systemic bias,” according to documents that were published earlier this week.

