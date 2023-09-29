Amgen Stock Was a Winner in the Third Quarter. These Solar Shares Were Not.

Amgen was the best-performing stock in both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 in the third quarter, while Zions Bancorp, up 32%, was the top... The following stocks were the best and worst performers in the three major indexes during the third quarter of 2023.

Top Performers Amgen (ticker: AMGN) was the best-performing stock in both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 in the third quarter after rising 22% over the last three months, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Shares of the biotechnology company received a boost after Amgen posted better-than- expected second-quarter earnings and revenue. The company also increased revenue guidance for 2023. Arvind Sood, vice president of investor relations, said during the company’s earnings call back in August that Amgen “continued down the path of strong unit volume growth during the quarter that led to an improved outlook for the rest of the year.”

Then on Sept. 1, the Federal Trade Commission reached a deal with Amgen that approved the company’s $27.8 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), with restrictions meant to limit the possibility of reduced competition to the biopharmaceutical industry. headtopics.com

A healthcare stock emerged as a clear winner during a tough third quarter for Wall Street. Shares of two solar companies, however, couldn’t escape the drubbing.

Zions Bancorp (ZION) was the top performer in the S&P 500 after rising 32% in the quarter. Second-quarter earnings at the lender beat Wall Street estimates as customer deposits rebounded. The rebound came after regional banks earlier in the year took a hit following the shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Citi analyst Keith Horowitz this week initiated coverage of Zions with a Buy rating. Horowitz said he expects the stock will benefit from a potential third-quarter beat to net interest income and subsequent positive revisions to the bank’s NII outlook.

Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia downgraded shares of Zions to Underweight from Equal Weight on Wednesday, but wrote in a research note that “after a 70%+ rally from May lows, ZION is now trading in-line with peers after having consistently been at a discount for the majority of 2023.”

Bottom Performers Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) fell 22% in the third quarter and was the worst-performing stock in the Dow. The stock has declined 41% this year.

The retail pharmacy chain slashed its full-year profit outlook in June after it said demand for Covid-19 tests had dropped.

The stock took in a hit in July after Walgreens announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer James Kehoe. It fell further after Walgreens announced Sept. 1, that Chief Executive Rosalind Brewer was stepping down from the role she held since 2021.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 during the quarter after tumbling 51%. The solar panel maker hasn’t been immune to industry headwinds as rising interest rates have made homeowners put aside financing expensive house projects.

SolarEdge said in August that it expected third-quarter revenue of between $880 million and $920 million, lower than Wall Street estimates at the time of $1.05 billion.

Enphase Energy (ENPH), a maker of microinverters that convert sunlight hitting solar panels into usable power, also got clobbered in the period. It was the Nasdaq 100’s worst stock after falling 28%.

The company issued third-quarter revenue guidance below Wall Street consensus as solar-power demand declined.

Seaport Research Partners analyst Tom Curran, however, recently upgraded shares of Enphase to Buy from Neutral. He said the solar industry should begin to recover in 2024 as interest rates cool, and thinks investors should get in on the stock early following a year of declines “to catch the sunrise.”

Write to Angela Palumbo at angela.palumbo@dowjones.com