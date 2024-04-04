Americans Willing to Spend for Total Solar Eclipse Experience

Countless Americans have their plans set for the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, whether they’re traveling or one of the lucky 32 million already living in the path of totality. If you live in the right spot, experiencing the eclipse is virtually a free activity. But data is suggesting people are willing to spend to make this a special experience . Lisa Miller is a consumer strategist and president of a marketing consulting firm in Texas that conducts hundreds of surveys every month.

She surveyed 1,000 adults to find out what Americans are doing for the eclipse, and how much they’re planning on spending. And, despite the low cost associated with the activity, she predicts the eclipse could be a multi-billion dollar event. She believes people are willing to go all out for events that offer social connection, and for the eclipse that could mean throwing a party at home or splurging on a trip

Americans Total Solar Eclipse Spending Special Experience Multi-Billion Dollar Event Social Connection Party Trip

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Total Solar Eclipse: What areas will spend the longest time in totality?Total Solar Eclipse: What areas will spend the most amount of time in totality?

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Americans Prepare for April 8 Total Solar Eclipse Amid Cloudy Weather ConcernsMeteorologists are closely monitoring the latest models, and historical data suggests those hoping to view the corona and see a fully darkened midday sky may find themselves dodging clouds due to April weather patterns.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Americans Prepare for Total Solar Eclipse on April 8The total solar eclipse is just days away, and many Americans have their plans set to see the rare event on Monday, April 8. Here are some of the coolest viewing spots in the Great Lakes region.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

Meet ‘Gen Eclipse,’ The Young Americans Poised For Eight Total Solar EclipsesI’m the world's only solar eclipse journalist. I'm the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com and author of The Complete Guide To The Great North American Eclipse of April 8, 2024 and When Is The Next Eclipse? A traveler’s guide to total solar eclipses 2024-2034.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Americans Are Spending Big to Celebrate the Upcoming Total Solar EclipseStates and cities across the United States are expecting to see a huge boost in revenue thanks to travel related to the total solar eclipse.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »

US drops in ranking of happiest countries, dragged down by less satisfied young peopleAmericans, particularly younger Americans, are less happy, according to a new report from Gallup.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »