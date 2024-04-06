Americans Weigh In on the Possibility of a Comfortable Retirement Amid Rising Inflation

Americans weighed in on whether a comfortable retirement is out of reach as experts warn of a blooming crisis. Florida residents gathered at the Flying Biscuit Café in The Villages on Friday and shared their thoughts on the cost of living and whether a stable retirement is unattainable amid the country’s raging inflation. One Florida resident by the name of Lisa said that she sees herself "working and working" due to "everything" being "expensive.

" "You have to work harder, longer hours, more shifts just to cover everything," she stressed to FOX Business’ Ashley Webster. She went on to add that there’s "zero" ability to save. COST OF LIVING HINDERS YOUNGER GENERATIONS FROM SAVING FOR RETIREMENT: FIDELITY Findings from the Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America show that U.S. households are draining their retirement savings, taking on debt and reducing the amount that they are setting aside for the future to maintain their present-day finance

