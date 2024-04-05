Americans' Views on Biden and Trump as Potential Presidents

Gallup recently asked Americans how they felt this year’s major-party candidates would do as president. About 3 in 10 respondents said they thought only Biden would be a good president. About a third said the same of Trump .

Views differed by party, with Democrats more likely to say only Biden would be a good president and Republicans more likely to say only Trump would. However, a fifth of each party and a plurality of independents said that neither candidate would be a good president.

Gallup Survey Major-Party Candidates President Biden Trump Opinions Democrats Republicans Independents

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



washingtonpost / 🏆 15. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden's Toxic Nightmare of a Speech Made Americans Miss TrumpThe entire speech was a disgraceful spectacle, unworthy of our great nation. But there was one silver lining: It made the American people miss Trump.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

New poll reveals Americans trust Donald Trump over Biden to lead the US as presidentAn ABC/Ipsos poll found that more Americans approve of the way former President Donald Trump handled key issues than President Biden.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Americans' emotions in the Biden-Trump rematch are uneven, poll findsMany Americans are unenthusiastic about a November rematch of the 2020 presidential election. But presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump appears to stoke more fear and anger among Democrats than President Joe Biden does among Republicans. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Trump Accuses Biden of Failing to Protect Americans from Crime by Illegal ImmigrantsDonald Trump accuses President Biden of failing to protect Americans from violent crime that the former president says is being committed by illegal immigrants and deadly drugs pouring over the nation's southern border with Mexico. Trump emphasizes the murder of Ruby Garcia, allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant who had been deported but returned to the US.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Americans wise to Trump's rhetorical tricks recognize his threat; Trump excuses ring hollowAmericans have endured another news cycle in which Donald Trump made outrageous statements at a rally and then spent the next several days gaslighting and making weaselly excuses for how he was misinterpreted. But Trump's people know how to pick up what he is putting down. By now Trump and his rhetoric come with a track record of stirring anger, divisiveness and outright violence. Timothy Snyder, Yale University history professor who writes "Thinking about..." on Substack, discusses why Trump's pattern are not just typical of Trump, but familiar to anyone who has studied the rise of dictators throughout history

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Trump blasts Biden over Laken Riley’s death after Biden says he regrets using term ‘illegal’President Joe Biden says he regretted using the term “illegal” during his State of the Union address to describe the suspected killer of Laken Riley. In an interview Saturday with MSNBC…

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »