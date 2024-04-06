Americans turning to AI-powered chatbots for tax help

The tax deadline is approaching and some filers are turning to chatbots powered by artificial intelligence for help with returns. Nearly 1 in 5 Americans would trust ChatGPT, a popular AI-powered chatbot, to review their income taxes, and 14% have used it, according to a recent survey. But taxpayers should "proceed with caution" when using the software to file returns, warned April Walker, lead manager for tax practice and ethics at the American Institute of CPAs.

Harris Poll had similar findings, with 17% saying they have used AI for tax filing and 45% open to it for future use. Sachem Head's Andy Stafman joins Twilio's board

