Americans' support for arming Ukraine slips as price tag surpasses $75 billion

A smaller share of Americans support the U.S. providing weapons to Ukraine, according to a Thursday poll from Reuters and Ipsos.

Support among self-identified Democrats for sending weapons fell to 52% from 61% in May, while Republican support dipped to 35% from 39% over the same period. The leading contenders for to replace McCarthy as speaker, Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Steve Scalise, are known to be against providing additional funding for Ukraine.

That’s despite the fact that a majority of House Republicans support more money for Ukraine, as evidenced by the fact that 126 Republicans voted against a recent amendment to a defense funding bill that would prohibit Ukraine military assistance, compared to 93 GOP representatives who voted for it. headtopics.com

The president was scheduled to receive a briefing on Ukraine from members of his national security team at noon Eastern, the White House said. Biden is also planning to soon deliver ” a major speech on Ukraine,” according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, though the timing of the speech is unknown.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in Spain to meet European leadersUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had arrived in the Spanish city of Granada to take part in the European Political Community Summit, a forum to foster cooperation among more than 40 countries established after Russia's invasion.

Some 50 European leaders are to stress their support for Ukraine at a meeting in SpainSome 50 European leaders are gathering in southern Spain’s Granada on Thursday to stress that they stand by Ukraine, at a time when Western resolve appears somewhat weakened. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be there to hear it. The European Political Community forum was formed in the wake of Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine that reset the continent’s political agenda and fundamentally undermined long-held beliefs on peace and stability on the continent. But despite the political, economic and military support, the desperate struggle to rid Ukrainian territory of invading Russian has ground to a stalemate. Meanwhile, the steadfast opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown cracks because of internal strife both within the U.S. and the EU.

Biden to call world leaders to reassure them of U.S. Ukraine supportThe president aims to convey that the administration is committed to assisting Kyiv, despite resistance among some Republican in Congress, officials tell NBC News.