Americans should be more optimistic about our economy Americans are down on the economy and believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. Yet the metrics of economic health are good, and our friends and rivals in Europe and Asia face more troubling prospects.

Over the last 30 years, college costs have rocketed even more rapidly than health care costs and overall inflation, and universities too often deliver indoctrination instead of education. Americans can’t be blamed if they harbor an apprehension that civilization is breaking down. Abroad, we have witnessed the debacle in Afghanistan, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the mess in the Gaza Strip and around the Red Sea. At home, we cope with homelessness and crime in major cities and illegal immigrants flooding across our southern border.

The wealth created by those gains permitted Americans to keep their children in school through high school, build our great universities, and educate and support scientists to pursue the research that gave us modern computers, the miracles of contemporary medicine and now AI. Elon Musk’s Neuralink implant and Apple’s Vision Pro are precursors of a synergism between humans and computers. This will enable us to access the cloud, web and AI engines almost as quickly as we can think.

