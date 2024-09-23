Americans See Harris As More Moral And Honest Than Trump, But Religious Views Remain Divided

This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at an event, Aug. 15, 2024, in Bedminster, N.J., left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Raleigh, N.C., Aug. 16, 2024. released Sunday showed just 14% of Americans think the word “Christian” describes either former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris “extremely” or “very” well.

Still, most white evangelical Protestants, 69%, view Trump favorably, while just 15% from that group view Harris favorably.The reverse is true of Black Protestants, with 75% holding a favorable view of Harris and just 16% holding a favorable view of Trump.White Catholics prefer Trump, 56% to 35%.Over half of white evangelical Protestants, 54%, said Trump better represents their religious views or beliefs.

Harris got 86% of the support from Black Protestants, 65% from Hispanic Catholics and 65% from Jewish voters.“White evangelicals have been solidly Republican since about the 1980s, when the Republican Party made an effort to politicize a group that had been, to that point, largely apolitical,” Peter Loge, the director of the School of Media and Public Affairs at George Washington University,

A new Pew Research Center poll reveals that while Americans view Vice President Kamala Harris as more moral than former President Donald Trump, white evangelical Protestants overwhelmingly favor Trump. The survey also highlights the role of identity politics in shaping religious views and political affiliation.

Trump is currently viewed better than he was at similar points in 2020 and 2016 campaigns, Gallup said.

All eyes will be on TV screens nationwide as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump take center stage at a much-anticipated debate Tuesday night. This election cycle's second presidential debate, and the first following President Joe Biden's departure from the top of the Democratic ticket, will be...

United Flight 93 crashed in a Pennsylvania field when forty passengers and crew members fought back against hijackers on September 11, 2001.

