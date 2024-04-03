Americans' Retirement Savings Goal Hits All-Time High: Study

The "magic number" that Americans believe they need to retire comfortably is surging to an all-time high, according to a new study by Northwestern Mutual. U.S. adults believe they will need $1.46 million for retirement, a 15% increase over the $1.27 million reported last year," Northwestern Mutual's 2024 Planning & Progress Study found. Over a five-year span, Americans’ "magic number" has jumped a whopping 53% from the $951,000 target reported in 2020, the financial service organization said.
The 2024 Planning & Progress Study explores Americans' attitudes, behaviors and perspectives regarding long-term financial security and involved more than 4,500 U.S. adults in January. When looking across different generations, both Gen Z and Millennials expect to need more than the national average to retire comfortably, according to Northwestern Mutual. Gen Z estimated $1.63 million, while Millennials think they’ll need $1.65 million to retire comfortabl
