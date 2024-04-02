Americans' Retirement Savings Fall Short of $1.46 Million Goal

Americans have lofty goals for their retirement, with the typical worker believing they need $1.46 million to retire comfortably — a jump of 53% from their savings target in 2020, according to a new survey from Northwestern Mutual. But most people are far from reaching that objective, with the study finding that the average amount held in a retirement account today is just $88,400. That means that the typical worker has a $1.
37 million gap between their actual savings and their retirement aspirations. Due to the impact of inflation and other financial pressures, Americans today believe they need to sock away more for their golden years compared with 2020, when the typical worker pegged a comfy retirement as requiring $951,000 in savings, Aditi Javeri Gokhale, chief strategy officer at Northwestern Mutual, told CBS MoneyWatch
Zero — the Retirement Savings of 28% of AmericansNearly one-third, 28%, of people have nothing saved for retirement, a GOBankingRates survey of 1,000 adults found.
Retirement in America: Most Seniors Unable to Support Themselves on Social Security and Savings AloneRetirement in America increasingly means working into old age, with most seniors unable to support themselves on Social Security and savings alone, according to noted retirement expert Teresa Ghilarducci. Ghilarducci's research shows that only 10% of Americans between the ages of 62 and 70 are both retired and financially stable.
