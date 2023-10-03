Americans quitting jobs even as savings dry up, debt grows

Roughly 9.6 million job openings were listed in August, according to the BLS's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, which was significantly higher than the anticipated 8.8 million openings from July.,"The increase in job quitting is driven by historically low levels of unemployment.
This is the first time in three months that job openings actually grew as jobs overall have reached below pre-pandemic levels, according to JOLTS. The numbers reflect the continuing strength of the labor market, with the number of new hires growing to 5.86 million from 5.82 million in July.
"People are worried that the money they've saved won't last and are worried they're going to have to lean more on their credit cards and other sources of debt just to get by," Bruce McClary, a senior vice president at the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, told CNBC.
A growing number of Americans are even dipping into their savings to pay for basic necessities as well. Roughly 53 percent of those with incomes below $50,000 have less than $5,000 in savings, as did 12 percent of those making $100,000 or more.
Since then, the national quit rate has slowed down, now officially coming in at 2.3 percent for August. But the number of job openings for August indicates Americans are still more willing to leave their jobs than in years past.