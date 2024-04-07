Americans Prepare for Total Solar Eclipse to Create Special Memories

Millions of Americans will head outside Monday to witness the phenomenon that will be the total solar eclipse . About 32 million people live inside the 115-mile-wide swath of totality – where the moon will completely block out the sun – that stretches from southern Texas up through Ohio, then over to northern Maine. But countless more who live outside that area are just as interested in making this occasion a special memory, data shows.
Lisa Miller is a consumer strategist and president of a marketing consulting firm in Texas that conducts hundreds of surveys every month. She’s found that nearly half of Americans say they’re craving more social connectivity with friends and family. "We're still unwinding the unintended consequences from the pandemic," she told FOX Television Stations. "People are craving social connections and joy more than ever, and they’re looking for opportunities to create moments and memories with people they care about," she said. She’s even written a book on this concept, and says the eclipse is creating that moment for us. Because of that, she believes people are willing to go all out for it, whether it’s throwing a party at home or splurging on a trip. Her family is a prime example, as they’re planning a big get together with food, drinks, glasses and shirts. "I mean, we're in Texas. We like to do things big," she said. "We like to party." But her survey says they’re not alone
Americans Total Solar Eclipse Special Memories Social Connections Party Trip
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »
Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »
Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »
Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »
Source: KJNBNews - 🏆 526. / 51 Read more »
Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »