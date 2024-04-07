Americans Prepare for Total Solar Eclipse to Create Special Memories

Millions of Americans will head outside Monday to witness the phenomenon that will be the total solar eclipse . About 32 million people live inside the 115-mile-wide swath of totality – where the moon will completely block out the sun – that stretches from southern Texas up through Ohio, then over to northern Maine. But countless more who live outside that area are just as interested in making this occasion a special memory, data shows.

Lisa Miller is a consumer strategist and president of a marketing consulting firm in Texas that conducts hundreds of surveys every month. She’s found that nearly half of Americans say they’re craving more social connectivity with friends and family. "We're still unwinding the unintended consequences from the pandemic," she told FOX Television Stations. "People are craving social connections and joy more than ever, and they’re looking for opportunities to create moments and memories with people they care about," she said. She’s even written a book on this concept, and says the eclipse is creating that moment for us. Because of that, she believes people are willing to go all out for it, whether it’s throwing a party at home or splurging on a trip. Her family is a prime example, as they’re planning a big get together with food, drinks, glasses and shirts. "I mean, we're in Texas. We like to do things big," she said. "We like to party." But her survey says they’re not alone

Americans Total Solar Eclipse Special Memories Social Connections Party Trip

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox32news / 🏆 547. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Americans Prepare for the April 8 Total Solar EclipseMeteorologists are increasingly confident in models that show some parts of the country looking golden for the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8. However, other parts of the country may end up in a cloudy bust due to the volatility of changing seasons and the El Niño pattern.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Millions of Americans Prepare for 2024 Total Solar EclipseMillions of Americans are gearing up for the 2024 total solar eclipse with specialty food and drink items, limited edition products, and free giveaways from various companies.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Americans Prepare for April 8 Total Solar Eclipse Amid Cloudy Weather ConcernsMeteorologists are closely monitoring the latest models, and historical data suggests those hoping to view the corona and see a fully darkened midday sky may find themselves dodging clouds due to April weather patterns.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Americans Prepare for Total Solar Eclipse on April 8The total solar eclipse is just days away, and many Americans have their plans set to see the rare event on Monday, April 8. Here are some of the coolest viewing spots in the Great Lakes region.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

THE DARK SIDE OF THE SUN: Jonesboro schools prepare for total solar eclipseWe're less than a month away from being in the path of totality for the solar eclipse. And on that day, Jonesboro schools plan to cancel classes that day.

Source: KJNBNews - 🏆 526. / 51 Read more »

Six Best Books To Prepare You For April’s Total Solar EclipseI’m the world's only solar eclipse journalist. I'm the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com and author of The Complete Guide To The Great North American Eclipse of April 8, 2024 and When Is The Next Eclipse? A traveler’s guide to total solar eclipses 2024-2034.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »