Americans Prepare for Total Solar Eclipse on April 8

The total solar eclipse is just days away, and many Americans have their plans set to see the rare event on Monday, April 8. The 115-mile-wide swath of totality – where the moon will completely block out the sun – stretches from southern Texas up through Ohio, then over to northern Maine, offering a variety of potential viewing spots.

Here are some of the coolest: RELATED: Solar eclipse countdown: What to know with 1 week to go Nearly all of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario are in the path of totality. Weather dependent, a boat rental could get you out in the water to bask in the dark. Tour companies may also be operating that day, such as riverboat cruises from Victorian Princess in Erie, Penn. On that same note, while the total eclipse isn’t passing over either of America’s coasts, the Great Lakes region offers hundreds of miles of shoreline. The abrupt darkness can fool animals into thinking its dusk, so you might be in to see some memorable behavioral change

