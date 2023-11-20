Americans Pessimistic about Country's Direction, Survey Finds

Editorials and other Opinion content offer perspectives on issues important to our community and are independent from the work of our newsroom reporters. “American values” survey from the Public Religion Research Institute finds that Americans are pessimistic: Seventy-seven percent of us believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. A substantial minority think political violence can be justified.

And 23% of Americans agree that “because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.”they are throwing elbows . The former president is on trial for fraud, defamation and attempting to subvert our democracy. The University of Michigan football team cheated. And war continues to kill innocents. All of this can be overwhelming. When things grow dark, it is tempting to lose hope. But hopelessness is not warranted. Nor is it prudent. When hope evaporates, malice festers and violence appears on the horizon. The ugliness of the moment is dispiritin





startelegram » / 🏆 222. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heading into 2024, most Americans believe country headed in the wrong direction: POLLThe leading presidential candidates are also viewed broadly unfavorably.

Source: ABC - 🏆 466. / 22,68 Read more »

Non-Americans Share Silly Stereotypes About Americans'They would drive from one end of the parking lot to the other to avoid walking.'

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 471. / 22,5 Read more »

Americans begin to exit war-torn Gaza Americans through Egypt border crossingPresident Joe Biden said he expects U.S. citizens to leave the war-torn Gaza Strip beginning on Wednesday.

Source: komonews - 🏆 236. / 28,125 Read more »

Crisp: The majority of Americans want their country backHow did Rep. Mike Johnson, whose views are so out of line with most voters, achieve the powerful House speakership?

Source: mercnews - 🏆 18. / 67,76 Read more »

Americans Are Earning More Even as They Complain About the EconomyWages are rising, but Americans still feel the economy is headed in the wrong direction.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 44. / 52,36 Read more »

Americans Don't Want to Fight For Their Country AnymoreThe military is struggling to recruit, amid an apparent disconnect with the younger generation. But it is a complex picture.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 44. / 52,36 Read more »