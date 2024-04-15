Americans Increase Spending in March Despite High Interest Rates and Prices

Americans picked up the pace of spending in March even as they continued to face high interest rates and steeper prices for everyday goods. Retail sales, a measure of how much consumers spent on a number of everyday goods including cars, food and gasoline, jumped 0.7% in March, the Commerce Department said Monday. That is much higher than the 0.3% increase forecast by LSEG economists. Excluding the more volatile measurements of gasoline and autos, sales climbed 1% last month.

The consumer is consuming, a lot," said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group. "If you were looking for an economic slowdown, you aren’t getting it." Consumers continued to spend at gas stations, grocery stores, building material and garden stores, bars and restaurants and health and personal care stores. They also continued to open their wallets when online shopping, with spending at non-store retailers jumping 2.7% from the previous month.

Sales rose in eight of 13 retail categories last month. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE A solid job market and big wage increases have helped to buoy consumer spending in recent months, despite high inflation. However, many economists have been predicting that consumers will grow more cautious as student loan payments resume and high interest rates continue to work their way through the economy. On top of that, more Americans are relying on their credit cards to cover necessities.

