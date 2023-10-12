Americans have been scammed out of $2.7 billion in 2.5 years on social media—7 red flags to look out for

Policymakers have long wrestled with tech giants over the potential abuse of encrypted messaging services such as WhatsApp and iMessage.That's far more than consumers lost in other online scams: $700 million more than website scams and $1.8 billion more than email scams during the same period, the FTC says.

"These people are overly trusting of the technology they're using, and they're more apt to respond to a stranger messaging them," McClellan said.The most common type of social media fraud so far this year, says the FTC: online shopping scams.

These have been, by far, the most lucrative for scammers this year, the FTC says — accounting for more than half of people's reported losses from social media fraud. "When you see somebody on social media telling you how they're going to make you money, they're lying ... headtopics.com

Someone you've recently met online seems overly eager to establish a friendship or romantic connection.

Read more:

CNBC »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

'Sister Wives': See Which of Kody Brown's Kids Attended Christine's Wedding to David WoolleyChristine tied the knot with David Woolley over the weekend after splitting from Kody in 2021.

Rams reportedly trade WR Van Jefferson to Falcons for 6th-round pickThe Los Angeles Rams are moving on from one of their 2021 Super Bowl season standouts.

Josh Duggar Appeal Terminated in Child Porn Case, Conviction UpheldJosh Duggar's legal team attempted to appeal his conviction following his 2021 child pornography trial

Attacker in mob beating of Jewish man in NYC sent to jail after illegal pot shop arrestFaisal Elezzi, sentenced for hate crime, apologized for the 2021 anti-Semitic attack on Joseph Borgen

Haiti ex-senator pleads guilty for role in president's 2021 assassinationFormer Haitian Senator Joseph Joel John pleaded guilty on Tuesday to criminal charges in a U.S. court for his role in the 2021 assassination of the Caribbean country's last president Jovenel Moise.

Fact Check: Video shows Israel striking Gaza tower in 2021, not 2023Footage of an Israeli airstrike in 2021 that collapsed Gaza’s Al-Shorouk tower block has been falsely captioned on social media as showing a 2023 response to an attack on its soil from the Palestinian militant group Hamas.