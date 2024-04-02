Americans Express Concerns About Tipping Culture

With rising prices and stubborn inflation rates, Americans are no stranger to the recent phenomenon of "tipping fatigue." In fact, around 75% of Americans express concerns about the spiraling unmanageable tipping culture, with over 50% of consumers suspecting that businesses are substituting employee wages with customer tips, according to a WalletHub survey. The survey, published on March 13, revealed that half of respondents said they tip solely because of social pressure.

This is not the only data that highlights the frustrations consumers have when it comes to tipping expectations. In a separate survey conducted by CouponBirds, an online consumer platform, nearly 80% of respondents say businesses in which self-service machines ask for tips is "going too far." The findings of this survey align closely with those of the WalletHub survey

