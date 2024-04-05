Americans Experience 'Sticker Shock' at Grocery Stores as Prices Rise

' Good Morning America ' sounded the alarm on 'sticker shock' at the grocery store on Friday, admitting that shoppers were better off four years ago before significant price hikes . The ABC morning network program set up two tables to show the contrast between what Americans could purchase for $100 from March 2019-2020 versus March 2023-2024. Co-host Michael Strahan let out an audible 'Wow' when ABC News chief business, technology & economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis showed him the difference.

'You’re getting about 30% less these days for your money,' Jarvis said. '$100 then would now cost you about $130.' BIDEN TAKES AIM AT GROCERY STORES FOR 'RIPPING PEOPLE OFF' AMID CONTINUED HIGH PRICES: 'PLAYED FOR SUCKERS' Strahan suggested one of the ways Americans could attempt to 'turn back time' is by utilizing apps that give cashback or compare prices across store

