Americans Divided on Whether Trump Committed a Crime in Hush Money Case

FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits in Manhattan criminal court with his legal team in New York, April 15, 2024. A new AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that only about one-third of U.S. adults think Trump did something illegal in the hush money case for which jury selection began Monday, while close to half think he did something illegal in the other three criminal cases pending against him.

“Any conviction should disqualify him,” said Callum Schlumpf, a 31-year-old engineering student and political independent from Clifton, Texas. “It sets a bad example to the rest of the world. I think it misrepresents us, as a country, as to what we believe is important and virtuous.” Consistent with AP-NORC polls conducted over the past year, the new poll found that about half of Americans say Trump did something illegal regarding the classified documents found at his Florida home, and a similar share think he did something illegal regarding his alleged attempt to interfere in Georgia’s vote count in the 2020 presidential election.

“He's done nothing wrong,” said Louie Tsonos, a 43-year-old sales representative and Republican from Carleton, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. “Because Trump has a lot of money and fame, they want to destroy his reputation. Or at least they are trying to.” Monica Brown, a Democrat from Knoxville, Tennessee, thinks Trump did something unethical, though not illegal, in the New York criminal case under way. But a conviction would ruin his credibility to serve as president, she said.

Donald Trump Criminal Trial Hush Money Case Illegal Poll

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Americans Explain Whether Trump Should Be Disqualified From The BallotDecisions made in Maine and Colorado to strike Donald Trump from their respective state-level ballots using the Fourteenth Amendment’s insurrection clause have raised the question: Should the former president be disqualified from running again? The Onion asked Americans what they think.

Source: TheOnion - 🏆 724. / 51 Read more »

Americans wise to Trump's rhetorical tricks recognize his threat; Trump excuses ring hollowAmericans have endured another news cycle in which Donald Trump made outrageous statements at a rally and then spent the next several days gaslighting and making weaselly excuses for how he was misinterpreted. But Trump's people know how to pick up what he is putting down. By now Trump and his rhetoric come with a track record of stirring anger, divisiveness and outright violence. Timothy Snyder, Yale University history professor who writes "Thinking about..." on Substack, discusses why Trump's pattern are not just typical of Trump, but familiar to anyone who has studied the rise of dictators throughout history

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Most Americans say criminalizing abortion is wrong — and are divided on deportationA new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll shows that Americans overwhelmingly reject criminalizing abortion while remain divided on other election-year issues like Biden's 2020 win. Plus: some signs of hope.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

Americans Divided on Direction of Education SystemHalf of Americans believe the education system is going in the wrong direction, according to a recent survey. Republicans and Democrats have different concerns about the system.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Polls Show Americans Divided on Direction of the NationMultiple polls have shown varying percentages of Americans expressing their opinions on the direction of the nation, but researchers argue that these polls do not provide helpful insights. Instead, researchers at the American Communities Project study different types of communities in the United States to gain a better understanding of the American people.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Americans weigh in on whether a comfortable retirement is possible in today's economyWith a potential retirement crisis on the horizon, retirees share their outlook on the issue and the cost of living in the US

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »