Americans Divided on Direction of Education System

Half of Americans say our education system is going in the wrong direction, according to survey results published this week by the Pew Research Center. Just 16% said the country’s public K-12 education system is heading in the right direction. Republicans and Democrats have different reasons for their negative assessments. Republicans believe schools aren’t spending enough time on core subjects and are concerned about teachers bringing their personal views into the classroom.

Democrats express concerns over a lack of funding and resources, and believe parents have too much say in what schools are teaching

