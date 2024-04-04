If you're aiming to retire soon, it may be time to increase those savings, as a new study shows that Americans believe they need $1.46 million for a comfortable retirement. But that number is if you want to retire today, younger folks like Gen Z and millennials are eyeing even higher figures, around $1.6 million. With the oldest millennials being in their early 40s today, the clock's ticking to stash away that cash.

More importantly, the study by Northwestern Mutual's 2024 Planning & Progress, shows that this year, a record number of Americans — 4 million — will reach retirement age. However, only half of those retiring feel financially ready. Both boomers and Gen Xers are concerned about outliving their savings, with Gen Xers at 42% and boomers at 37%. Shockingly, over a third of both groups (37% and 38%, respectively) haven't taken any steps to address this risk, the study note

