American Teen Killed in Swiss Avalanche Identified as Naperville Central High School Student

The American teen killed in a Swiss avalanche has been ID'd as Naperville Central High School student Alex Beiga, his swim coach said.earlier this week was a freshman at Naperville Central High School, his club swim coach said Wednesday. The avalanche occurred at about 2 p.m. Monday in an off-piste area of the Riffelberg, above the Swiss resort of Zermatt and below the famed Matterhorn peak.Three skiers died; another was seriously hurt.

Alex Beiga's swim coach at Academy Bullets Swim Club confirmed the 15-year-old was one of the people who died. "Alex was the first one to say 'yes, let's do it, let's go make memories.' He was just so vibrant, so full of life," said Emilija Mockus, family friend. "The only calm part of me is that knowing how adventurous he was and how much he loved skiing was that he, he was looking at the most beautiful mountains." The teen swam for both Naperville Central High School and the suburban club program. His teammates and coaches are devastate

